G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. Sets Date to Announce Half Year Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 

TEL AVIV and NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD ) (the "Company"), a telehealth, medical device, and remote patient monitoring company providing clinical-grade solutions for consumers, medical professionals, and healthcare institutions, today announcedplans to release its half year financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 prior to the open of regular stock market trading hours on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. is an early commercial stage healthcare company engaged in the development of next generation mHealth and telemedicine solutions and monitoring service platforms. The Company’s solutions and services can empower consumers, patients and providers to better monitor, manage and improve clinical and personal health outcomes, especially for those who suffer from cardiovascular disease (or CVD), pulmonary disease and diabetes. The Company’s current product lines consist of its Prizma medical device (or Prizma), a clinical grade device that can transform almost any smartphone into a medical monitoring device enabling both healthcare providers and individuals to monitor, manage and share a wide range of vital signs and biometric indicators; its Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiography (or ECG) data continuously, including its QT Syndrome Prolongation Detection Capabilities Patch. In addition, the Company is developing its Wireless Vital Signs Monitoring System (or VSMS), which is expected to provide full, continuous and real time monitoring of a wide range of vital signs and biometrics. Its monitoring services include provision of Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility (or IDTF) monitoring services and private monitoring services. For more information, please visit https://gmedinnovations.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the possible offering of additional units, and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

