Caribou Biosciences to Participate in Citi’s 16Th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Rachel Haurwitz, Ph.D., Caribou’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in a panel discussion entitled “Autologous, Allogeneic CAR-T, CAR-NK & More - Exploring the State of Play in Cell Therapy” on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:40 am ET. The panel is being hosted at Citi’s 16Th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference.



A live and archived webcast of the discussion will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section on Caribou’s website at www.cariboubio.com for 30 days following the event.