Nemaura Medical to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference

Dr. Chowdhury will deliver his corporate presentation, which will become available beginning on September 13 at 7:00 AM ET.

Loughborough, England, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces today that Chief Executive Officer Faz Chowdhury, Ph.D. will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held virtually from September 13 – 15, 2021.

Investors can register here: www.hcwevents.com .

Mr. Chowdhury will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT and proBEAT. sugarBEAT, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEATdiabetes program.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

