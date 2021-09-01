Longeveron to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investor Conference

MIAMI, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic, aging-related and life-threatening conditions, announced today that management will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investor Conference.



The corporate presentation will be available for on-demand viewing beginning September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. EDT via the Investors & Media section of the Company website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.