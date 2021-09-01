checkAd

Longeveron to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investor Conference

01.09.2021   

MIAMI, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic, aging-related and life-threatening conditions, announced today that management will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investor Conference.

The corporate presentation will be available for on-demand viewing beginning September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. EDT via the Investors & Media section of the Company website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B cell-based therapy product (“Lomecel-B”), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer’s disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company’s mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization and broad use by the healthcare community. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

Investor Contact:

Brendan Payne
Stern Investor Relations
Office Direct: 212-698-8695 |Office Main: 212-362-1200
brendan.payne@sternir.com | www.sternir.com

Source: Longeveron Inc
Source: LGVN





