Atos completes the acquisition of German cryptography specialist cryptovision and strengthens its cybersecurity product line

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
September 1, 2021   

Paris, France and Munich, Germany – September 1, 2021Atos today announced that it has completed the acquisition of cv cryptovision GmbH, a leader in advanced cryptographic products and solutions for securing digital identities. In addition to bringing new technical capabilities and cybersecurity products to the Group’s portfolio, the acquisition will enable Atos to expand its business in the public sector and defense market in Europe, to strengthen its position in global government eID initiatives, and to grow its footprint in emerging IoT markets.

cryptovision designs, develops and implements cryptography solutions, software and hardware products which are made in Germany and meet the most demanding regulations, certifications and security standards (accredited by the German Federal Office for Information Security and NATO; certified according to Common Criteria, ICAO and other international eID standards).

This cybersecurity acquisition joins those of Paladion, digital.security, SEC Consult, In Fidem and Motiv that were made over the past months. It further strengthens Atos’s positioning as the key trusted cybersecurity partner for global organizations on their digital journeys.

Find out more about Atos’s cybersecurity solutions for large private and public organizations: https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.
The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net

Atos contacts:

Investor Relations: Gilles Arditti – gilles.arditti@atos.net - +33 (0)1 73 26 00 66 –
Global Press Relations: Laura Fau -laura.fau@atos.net  - +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau
Germany Press Relations: Stefan Pieper - stefan.pieper@atos.net - +49 178 4686875

