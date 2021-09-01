checkAd

Agora to Launch Extensions Marketplace Today at the World’s Largest Real-Time Engagement Conference, RTE2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

As consumer demand for interactive real-time video and voice features surge, the new marketplace helps developers meet the moment;

Inaugural extensions include a noise-filtering software from Bose, as well as extensions from Hive, Banuba, Voicemod, Visionlab, Symbl.ai, Synervoz & Marsview;

Agora also plans to invest $100M in the RTE ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today is set to announce its Extensions Marketplace at RTE2021, the company’s flagship conference and the world’s largest event exploring real-time engagement (RTE) technologies. The new marketplace features extensions from audio technology company Bose and a real-time content moderation solution from Hive.

People increasingly want real-time video or audio features in the apps they use. For example, students in an education app want to see classmates; users in a dating app want to see potential partners, and buyers in a shopping app want to talk to sellers. However, for many developers, real-time video and audio functionality are too difficult and expensive to build. Enter Agora whose platform allows developers to easily embed powerful real-time engagement experiences -- video and audio -- into their apps and services. Globally, Agora powers 50 billion minutes of video and audio engagements each month.

With Extensions Marketplace, Agora enables developers to further maximize the RTE opportunity, giving them direct access to a variety of partner extensions that they can instantly activate. Extensions include video and audio modifiers, RTE analytics tools, content classifiers to identify images on screen, and more. Extensions Marketplace lowers the usual lift necessary for integration of RTE-enhancing technology, simplifying all aspects of the process from partner discovery to billing.

“Agora Extensions Marketplace is a one-stop shop for extensions to Agora’s core video, voice and streaming capabilities, allowing developers to add powerful features to enhance real-time engagement,” said Virginia Liu, Agora’s SVP Marketing & Ecosystems. “The platform makes it easy to add rich feature extensions to real-time video and voice because we’ve simplified the process from end-to-end. In doing so, we empower developers to focus on what they do best -- innovate.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agora to Launch Extensions Marketplace Today at the World’s Largest Real-Time Engagement Conference, RTE2021 As consumer demand for interactive real-time video and voice features surge, the new marketplace helps developers meet the moment; Inaugural extensions include a noise-filtering software from Bose, as well as extensions from Hive, Banuba, Voicemod, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Revival Gold to Present at Fall Conferences
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...