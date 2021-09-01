Agora to Launch Extensions Marketplace Today at the World’s Largest Real-Time Engagement Conference, RTE2021

Agora also plans to invest $100M in the RTE ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today is set to announce its Extensions Marketplace at RTE2021 , the company’s flagship conference and the world’s largest event exploring real-time engagement (RTE) technologies. The new marketplace features extensions from audio technology company Bose and a real-time content moderation solution from Hive .

People increasingly want real-time video or audio features in the apps they use. For example, students in an education app want to see classmates; users in a dating app want to see potential partners, and buyers in a shopping app want to talk to sellers. However, for many developers, real-time video and audio functionality are too difficult and expensive to build. Enter Agora whose platform allows developers to easily embed powerful real-time engagement experiences -- video and audio -- into their apps and services. Globally, Agora powers 50 billion minutes of video and audio engagements each month.

With Extensions Marketplace, Agora enables developers to further maximize the RTE opportunity, giving them direct access to a variety of partner extensions that they can instantly activate. Extensions include video and audio modifiers, RTE analytics tools, content classifiers to identify images on screen, and more. Extensions Marketplace lowers the usual lift necessary for integration of RTE-enhancing technology, simplifying all aspects of the process from partner discovery to billing.

“Agora Extensions Marketplace is a one-stop shop for extensions to Agora’s core video, voice and streaming capabilities, allowing developers to add powerful features to enhance real-time engagement,” said Virginia Liu, Agora’s SVP Marketing & Ecosystems. “The platform makes it easy to add rich feature extensions to real-time video and voice because we’ve simplified the process from end-to-end. In doing so, we empower developers to focus on what they do best -- innovate.”