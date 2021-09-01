Alignment Healthcare to Participate in Upcoming Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley Investor Conferences

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment Healthcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALHC), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced that John Kao, chief executive officer, and Thomas Freeman, chief financial officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Annual Healthcare Conference including a fireside chat on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 4:35 p.m. E.T. The Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Virtual Global Healthcare Conference including a fireside chat on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. E.T.

The webcast links for both presentations will be available online at https://ir.alignmenthealthcare.com/.