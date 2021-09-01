checkAd

Mizuho Americas Named to Exelon 2021 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Honor Roll for the Fourth Time

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced it has been named to the Exelon 2021 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Finance Honor Roll for the fourth time. Mizuho Americas received high scores across six categories assessing DEI metrics exemplifying Exelon’s core value of diversity within their partner firms and Exelon coverage teams.

“We are honored to be recognized by Exelon for a fourth year,” said Ronald Taylor, Managing Director and Head of Diversity and Inclusion. “It is welcome recognition of our continuing efforts to attract and retain a team that promotes a supportive, diverse culture that delivers distinctive client service.”

“We appreciate Exelon as a valued partner and applaud their efforts to further a society that benefits from the inclusion of diverse viewpoints,” said Shuji Matsuura, Chairman & CEO, Mizuho Americas.

The Exelon Finance DEI Partnership Program evaluates its financial services business partners in an effort to recognize and increase business dealings with its banks, professional services firms, and insurance service providers that excel in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including corporate and investment banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin and South America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors, and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas' business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit to www.mizuhogroup.com/americas.​

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2020, its total assets were $2.1 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com​.​​

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman
Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-3867
jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com

Laura London
Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-4446
laura.london@mizuhogroup.com





