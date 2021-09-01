Caladrius Biosciences Announces Appointment of Kristen K. Buck, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kristen K. Buck as the Company’s Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”).



Dr. Buck joins Caladrius from ICON plc (“ICON”), a global provider of drug and device development and commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. During her time at ICON, Dr. Buck served as its CMO, where she represented the company’s position on key scientific, ethical, and medical governance matters, provided guidance and oversight to the medical and scientific groups, and led the Drug Development Services group. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President & Chief of Clinical Development at Optum Insights (part of the United Healthcare Group) where she led the clinical operations and regulatory groups within the Digital Research Network (DRN) clinical trial business. Dr. Buck brings extensive drug development experience in multiple therapeutic indications including cardiovascular/metabolic, rare diseases, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, oncology, immunology, and women’s health.