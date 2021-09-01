checkAd

Caladrius Biosciences Announces Appointment of Kristen K. Buck, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kristen K. Buck as the Company’s Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”).

Dr. Buck joins Caladrius from ICON plc (“ICON”), a global provider of drug and device development and commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. During her time at ICON, Dr. Buck served as its CMO, where she represented the company’s position on key scientific, ethical, and medical governance matters, provided guidance and oversight to the medical and scientific groups, and led the Drug Development Services group. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President & Chief of Clinical Development at Optum Insights (part of the United Healthcare Group) where she led the clinical operations and regulatory groups within the Digital Research Network (DRN) clinical trial business. Dr. Buck brings extensive drug development experience in multiple therapeutic indications including cardiovascular/metabolic, rare diseases, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, oncology, immunology, and women’s health.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Buck to Caladrius,” said David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Caladrius. “Kristen’s wealth of knowledge and extensive medical, drug/device, regulatory, and safety expertise across many therapeutic areas will prove instrumental during the Company’s evolution as we continue to advance and expand our clinical development programs and execute upon our vision.”

Dr. Buck is a board certified and licensed physician who received her medical degree from the Pennsylvania State University School of Medicine and completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Abington Memorial Hospital before working in private practice as a primary care physician. Subsequently, she moved to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of New Drugs Division of Gastrointestinal and Hematology Drug Products where she was responsible for reviewing efficacy and safety data for all new indications, as well as post-marketing safety data for over 40 drugs. Earlier in her career Dr. Buck worked at AstraZeneca where she served as a Global Safety Physician and Global Study Physician. Dr. Buck also held a position at Quintiles/IQVIA as VP Global Strategic Drug Development designing clinical development plans and protocols across all therapeutic areas for emerging biotech and large pharma.

