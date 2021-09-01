checkAd

FuelPositive Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Study Highlighting Breadth of Canadian Green Energy Production Capacity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021   

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- FuelPositive Corp. (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF), a growth stage company focused on licensing, partnership and acquisition opportunities building upon various technological achievements, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers FuelPositive’s recent announcement that it commissioned emissions reduction and carbon credit specialist Andre Mech to conduct an analysis of Canada’s green off-peak electricity capacity and to determine the fuel needs and the carbon emissions of the Canadian transportation sector.

To hear the audio production, visit: https://nnw.fm/gYASe

To read the original press release, visit: https://nnw.fm/Yvz2e

“Switching from fossil fuels to carbon-free ammonia offers a viable, economical transition strategy for Canada’s transportation sector as we adopt new practices to address climate change,” commented Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive. “Many people don’t know it, but planes, trains, ships, trucks and other vehicles can be converted to run on ammonia – just as easily as they can be converted from gasoline and diesel to run on propane. The transportation sector just didn’t see a benefit to switching to ammonia until now, because the production of traditional ammonia results in massive carbon emissions. But, when you use our carbon-free NH3 made from green electricity rather than traditional ammonia, it means we can move people around and transport goods with no pollution.”

The findings of Mech’s analysis were startling. Canada has enough off-peak green electricity today to provide non-polluting, carbon-free NH3 fuel to power 63% of all the passenger cars, light trucks, passenger aviation, buses, light rail, motorcycles, freight trucking, freight aviation, rail, marine and other sector vehicles in the country. But even more exciting, Canada has enough off-peak green electricity to provide carbon-free NH3 to power 100% of the needs of passenger and freight aviation and rail, passenger bus, freight trucking, freight rail and freight marine shipping in Canada – all regulated industries that are notoriously high greenhouse gas emitters with significant government mandates to decarbonize.

