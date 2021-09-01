Singing Machine Announces Release of New Carpool Karaoke Microphone 2.0

New Carpool Karaoke Mic is louder than ever!



Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – announces the official product release of its widely acclaimed Carpool Karaoke Microphone 2.0. The new product release follows the viral success of the first version of the Carpool Karaoke Microphone which became a must-have sensation on TikTok last year. The next generation microphone has been reimagined with expanded capabilities to better target social media based consumers, specifically to be louder and more fun with the following new features:

Two new color options -- Rose Gold and Black & Gold.

Duets! Pair two microphones and get the entire car singing.

6 built-in voice changer effects to alter your voice and be the life of the car-ride.

3 built-in sound effects for endless entertainment.

Lead vocal removal technology so your voice can shine.



Based on the segment that has become a global, viral sensation on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, CARPOOL KARAOKE has generated over 2.5 billion views and features celebrities riding along and singing along to their favorite songs with James Corden. Due to its popularity, the segment launched a stand-alone show which was picked up as one of the first original content series on Apple TV, now in its fourth season.

Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, commented, “We are pleased to unveil the second generation of our flagship Karaoke product. Our initial foray into the Carpool Karaoke ecosystem was well-received, particularly in response to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic on our consumer base. The successful launch of our first-generation Carpool Karaoke offering was a significant contributor to our overall revenue growth over the past several quarters, and we are optimistic that this new offering has the potential to positively impact our sales and overall brand awareness for the Singing Machine portfolio of in-home and mobile devices.”

Atkinson continued, “Our fans have spoken -- the Carpool Karaoke Microphone has forever changed car journeys for the better.”

“We listened to our core gen z and millennial customers and focused on being loud and being fun and making the new 2.0 Microphone the center of attention. Even with the strong positive feedback on the first version, our team felt like we could make the product and experience even better for our loyal user base. For example, the new Duets functionality enables users to pair multiple microphones and the voice-changer effects provide hours of attention-getting entertainment. These unique capabilities continue to reinforce many of the critical competitive advantages we have that we believe separates our products from the majority of our competitors, expands repeat consumer purchases and continues to strengthen brand loyalty”, concluded Mr. Atkinson.