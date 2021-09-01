checkAd

Singing Machine Announces Release of New Carpool Karaoke Microphone 2.0

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

New Carpool Karaoke Mic is louder than ever!

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – announces the official product release of its widely acclaimed Carpool Karaoke Microphone 2.0. The new product release follows the viral success of the first version of the Carpool Karaoke Microphone which became a must-have sensation on TikTok last year. The next generation microphone has been reimagined with expanded capabilities to better target social media based consumers, specifically to be louder and more fun with the following new features:

  • Two new color options -- Rose Gold and Black & Gold.
  • Duets! Pair two microphones and get the entire car singing.
  • 6 built-in voice changer effects to alter your voice and be the life of the car-ride.
  • 3 built-in sound effects for endless entertainment.
  • Lead vocal removal technology so your voice can shine.

Based on the segment that has become a global, viral sensation on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, CARPOOL KARAOKE has generated over 2.5 billion views and features celebrities riding along and singing along to their favorite songs with James Corden. Due to its popularity, the segment launched a stand-alone show which was picked up as one of the first original content series on Apple TV, now in its fourth season.

Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, commented, “We are pleased to unveil the second generation of our flagship Karaoke product. Our initial foray into the Carpool Karaoke ecosystem was well-received, particularly in response to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic on our consumer base. The successful launch of our first-generation Carpool Karaoke offering was a significant contributor to our overall revenue growth over the past several quarters, and we are optimistic that this new offering has the potential to positively impact our sales and overall brand awareness for the Singing Machine portfolio of in-home and mobile devices.”

Atkinson continued, “Our fans have spoken -- the Carpool Karaoke Microphone has forever changed car journeys for the better.”

“We listened to our core gen z and millennial customers and focused on being loud and being fun and making the new 2.0 Microphone the center of attention. Even with the strong positive feedback on the first version, our team felt like we could make the product and experience even better for our loyal user base. For example, the new Duets functionality enables users to pair multiple microphones and the voice-changer effects provide hours of attention-getting entertainment. These unique capabilities continue to reinforce many of the critical competitive advantages we have that we believe separates our products from the majority of our competitors, expands repeat consumer purchases and continues to strengthen brand loyalty”, concluded Mr. Atkinson.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Singing Machine Announces Release of New Carpool Karaoke Microphone 2.0 New Carpool Karaoke Mic is louder than ever! Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Revival Gold to Present at Fall Conferences
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...