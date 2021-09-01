checkAd

Ducommun Incorporated Announces Upcoming Investor Events

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher D. Wampler, the Company's chief financial officer, controller and treasurer, will participate in the following events during September, 2021.

September 9: Gabelli Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium
September 10: RBC Capital Markets Global Virtual Industrials Conference

Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available, including a copy of the presentation material and, in some cases, a webcast event. Institutional investors are welcome to contact the conference hosts to arrange one-on-one calls with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com.

CONTACTS:
Christopher D. Wampler, Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Treasurer, 657.335.3665
Chris Witty, Investor Relations, 646.438.9385, cwitty@darrowir.com





