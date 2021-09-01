Ducommun Incorporated Announces Upcoming Investor Events

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher D. Wampler, the Company's chief financial officer, controller and treasurer, will participate in the following events during September, 2021.



September 9: Gabelli Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium September 10: RBC Capital Markets Global Virtual Industrials Conference

Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available, including a copy of the presentation material and, in some cases, a webcast event. Institutional investors are welcome to contact the conference hosts to arrange one-on-one calls with management.