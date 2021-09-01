Bergman & Beving acquires 3 Screen

3 Screen is a niche producer of workplace safety signage products. The acquisition brings unique production capabilities of patented products. The company has an annual turnover of approximately MSEK 7 with strong profitability and is based in Malmö with five employees.

Workplace Safety, a division within Bergman & Beving, has today acquired all shares in (3) Screen Tryck AB. 3 Screen will become part of the business area Safety & Industrial Signage (SIS Group), together with the companies Systemtext and JO Safety.

“With the acquisition of 3 Screen, we continue to invest in the niche market of workplace safety signage", says Fredrik Valentin, Head of Division Workplace Safety. “We intend to further develop the company as an integrated part of SIS Group, gaining competitive advantages through product patents and production technologies to expand in both new and existing markets.”

”We are very much looking forward to joining Bergman & Beving and SIS Group, and together continue to develop the workplace safety signage business”, says the seller Mikael Andersson-Lönnström. “3 Screen fits well into Bergman & Beving's business model, where entrepreneurial companies can continue to develop with support from a strong owner.”

Closing is taking effect immediately and the acquisition is expected to bring a marginal positive contribution to Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current fiscal year.

Stockholm, 1 September 2021

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2:00 p.m. CET on 1 September 2021.

Bergman & Beving consists of leading companies with niche products and brands for professional users in manufacturing and construction in northern Europe. The Group consists of about 20 operations in about 20 countries. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has about 1,200 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 4.5 billion.

Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

Attachment