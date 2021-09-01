checkAd

RxSight Announces Updated Date for Reporting Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 9, 2021

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., (NASDAQ: RXST) an ophthalmic medical device company, today announced an updated date for reporting second quarter 2021 financial results. In observance of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, the company will now report after the market close on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.
RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The LAL now features ActivShield technology, a revolutionary UV protection layer built into the lens. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415.937.5406
IR@rxsight.com

Company contact:
Roy Freeman
Sr. Director, Marketing
rfreeman@rxsight.com





