RxSight Announces Updated Date for Reporting Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 9, 2021

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., (NASDAQ: RXST) an ophthalmic medical device company, today announced an updated date for reporting second quarter 2021 financial results. In observance of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, the company will now report after the market close on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at https://investors.rxsight.com/.