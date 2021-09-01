Rain Therapeutics to Present at IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer and Participate in Panel Discussion at Citi 16th Annual Biopharma Virtual Conference
NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced it will be
presenting a poster at the virtual IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (#WCLC21) being held September 8-14, 2021. Avanish Vellanki, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Rain,
will also participate in a Targeted Oncology Panel Discussion at the Citi 16th Annual Biopharma Conference being held September 8-10, 2021.
Additional details can be found below:
IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer
Poster Title: The MDM2/p53 axis is a therapeutic vulnerability in malignant pleural mesothelioma
Presenter: Lynn Heasley, Ph.D., University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
United States of America
Date: Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Citi 16th Annual Biopharma Virtual Conference Targeted Oncology Panel Discussion
Date: Friday, September 10, 2021
Time: 6:45 – 7:30 a.m. PT
Location: Company’s website (click here)
A copy of the poster and a replay of the panel discussion will be available by visiting the "Events & Presentations" section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentations and will be archived on the Rain website for 30 days.
About Rain Therapeutics Inc.
Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan (RAIN-32), is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.
