AGF Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Indspire to Create the AGF Scholarship Fund for Indigenous Students

“At AGF, diversity and inclusion has been a long-standing pillar of our social responsibility commitment,” said Judy Goldring, President & Head of Global Distribution, AGF. “Through our Employee Diversity and Inclusion Survey, more than 20% of employees indicated that AGF should prioritize sponsorship-based programs when it comes to our diversity and inclusion efforts and as a result, we are deepening our commitment and partnering with Indspire.”

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (AGF) today is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership for the creation of a scholarship program with Indspire, a national Indigenous organization that invests in the education of Indigenous people, enabling their success through financial awards, resources and role models.

As students across Canada prepare for back to school, AGF is introducing, through Indspire’s Building Brighter Futures program, the AGF Scholarship Fund for Indigenous Students – an investment that will create four scholarships annually for Indigenous students who are entering a Business program at a Canadian accredited college or university.

Reducing the financial barriers for education will not only provide Indigenous students with an opportunity to reach their full potential and gain employment, but also have a ripple effect benefiting their family, their community and future generations. The new scholarship is now available to applicants.

“We are pleased to be working in partnership with AGF on this important initiative,” said Mike DeGagné, President & CEO of Indspire. “These new scholarships will create key avenues for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students to fulfil their business-related aspirations in tangible, meaningful ways.”

Indspire is the largest funder of Indigenous education outside the federal government, providing $16 million+ annually to 5,500 First Nations, Inuit and Métis students nationwide. To date, Indspire has awarded over $132 million through more than 42,500 scholarships and bursaries with more than 70% of employed Indspire grads returning to their communities to serve as educators, lawyers, healthcare professionals and engineers.

“This partnership is part of AGF’s multi-year plan to accelerate our diversity and inclusion initiatives and engage with organizations that champion social issues and create a positive impact within our communities,” added Goldring.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2019-2020, Indspire provided more than $17.8 million through 5,553 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students across Canada.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com