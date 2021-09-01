Generac Expands Energy Storage Portfolio with Acquisition of Off Grid Energy

A leading innovator in the energy storage industry, Off Grid Energy offers a diverse range of energy storage solutions that provide cleaner and more flexible energy for industrial and mobile applications. Their products and mission are focused on developing innovative solutions that improve efficiency and minimize environmental impacts by reducing fuel consumption and cutting CO 2 and NO x emissions. Off Grid Energy serves the construction, utility, event, electrical vehicle charging and behind the meter storage markets.

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, announced today the acquisition of Off Grid Energy Ltd (“Off Grid Energy”). Located in Rugby, United Kingdom, Off Grid Energy is a designer and manufacturer of industrial-grade mobile energy storage systems.

“Off Grid Energy’s product offerings are an excellent fit for Generac as we continue to play a critical role in bringing more sustainable power solutions to the market,” states Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer of Generac. “The combination of energy storage systems paired with the advanced technology of our generators being offered through our global distribution network will accelerate our growth into the fast-growing distributed energy and microgrid markets.”

“Evolving energy technology and customer demands continue to be driving factors for us at Generac to produce innovative products. The energy storage solutions manufactured by Off Grid Energy will help to expand our current offerings and allow us to meet the dynamic needs of our global customers,” stated Paolo Campinoti, Executive Vice President – EMEA, APAC and South America of Generac. “The technical and engineering expertise of the Off Grid Energy team will greatly assist us in accelerating our product roadmap and establishing a leading position in this growing segment.”

“As pioneers and innovators in energy storage, we are experts in providing smart, efficient power solutions that save money and significantly reduce environmental impact,” commented Danny Jones and Janene Dooler, the founders and Co-Managing Directors of Off-Grid Energy. “The opportunity to continue developing and innovating our products and technology with the backing of Generac makes us excited and proud to be the newest members of the growing Generac team. We are looking forward to executing our strategic vision and driving growth through our relationships with our valued customers, while also helping Generac build a complete and sustainable family of energy storage solutions for the future.”