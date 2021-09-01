checkAd

Generac Expands Energy Storage Portfolio with Acquisition of Off Grid Energy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, announced today the acquisition of Off Grid Energy Ltd (“Off Grid Energy”). Located in Rugby, United Kingdom, Off Grid Energy is a designer and manufacturer of industrial-grade mobile energy storage systems.

A leading innovator in the energy storage industry, Off Grid Energy offers a diverse range of energy storage solutions that provide cleaner and more flexible energy for industrial and mobile applications. Their products and mission are focused on developing innovative solutions that improve efficiency and minimize environmental impacts by reducing fuel consumption and cutting CO2 and NOx emissions. Off Grid Energy serves the construction, utility, event, electrical vehicle charging and behind the meter storage markets.

“Off Grid Energy’s product offerings are an excellent fit for Generac as we continue to play a critical role in bringing more sustainable power solutions to the market,” states Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer of Generac. “The combination of energy storage systems paired with the advanced technology of our generators being offered through our global distribution network will accelerate our growth into the fast-growing distributed energy and microgrid markets.”

“Evolving energy technology and customer demands continue to be driving factors for us at Generac to produce innovative products. The energy storage solutions manufactured by Off Grid Energy will help to expand our current offerings and allow us to meet the dynamic needs of our global customers,” stated Paolo Campinoti, Executive Vice President – EMEA, APAC and South America of Generac. “The technical and engineering expertise of the Off Grid Energy team will greatly assist us in accelerating our product roadmap and establishing a leading position in this growing segment.”

“As pioneers and innovators in energy storage, we are experts in providing smart, efficient power solutions that save money and significantly reduce environmental impact,” commented Danny Jones and Janene Dooler, the founders and Co-Managing Directors of Off-Grid Energy. “The opportunity to continue developing and innovating our products and technology with the backing of Generac makes us excited and proud to be the newest members of the growing Generac team. We are looking forward to executing our strategic vision and driving growth through our relationships with our valued customers, while also helping Generac build a complete and sustainable family of energy storage solutions for the future.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Generac Expands Energy Storage Portfolio with Acquisition of Off Grid Energy WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, announced today the acquisition of Off Grid …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Revival Gold to Present at Fall Conferences
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...