Intercept to Present at the Virtual Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept, M. Michelle Berrey, M.D., M.P.H., President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Intercept, and Andrew Saik, Chief Financial Officer of Intercept, will present at the virtual Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor page of Intercept’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. An audio archive of the webcast will also be available on Intercept’s website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

