LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE Macarthur engages VECKTA to provide hi-tech approach to delivery of sustainable power solution for Lake Giles

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that it has appointed VECKTA to provide critical inputs for the design of an optimised onsite energy system as part of the Feasibility Study for Macarthur’s high grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project. 

Highlights
  • VECKTA appointed to provide critical inputs to the power solution at Lake Giles for Feasibility Study.

  • VECKTA’s role will be to consider the technical, economic and market parameters necessary to deliver an optimized power solution for Macarthur’s needs. 

  • The engagement is intended to help deliver a low cost, customized energy solution that will meet the needs of a 24/7 magnetite process plant and associated infrastructure, whilst enabling Macarthur to minimise the carbon footprint of the Lake Giles Iron Project and achieve its sustainability objectives throughout the life of the mine.

  • Feasibility Study remains on track for delivery.

VECKTA is a joint venture company between global professional services consultancy Worley and microgrid planning and assessment software developer XENDEE.

VECKTA is an innovative cloud-based marketplace platform for simplifying the deployment of onsite energy systems. It is powered by XENDEE (winner of a Gold medal at the 2021 Edison Awards for Critical Human Infrastructure), a proprietary software solution to mirror real world dynamics – analysing a range of data including power demand (load) requirements, geographic location and terrain, climate data and other inputs to help design the optimal energy configuration. It will help Macarthur focus on ensuring that the final power system design and equipment selection focuses on achieving an optimised mix of cost reduction, carbon reduction and improved reliability to meet the needs of the project.

