Cidara Therapeutics Appoints Preetam Shah, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, and Shane Ward as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Appointments add two biotech industry veterans each with over two decades of experience to Company’s management team

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced the appointments of Preetam Shah, Ph.D., MBA, as chief financial officer and chief business officer, and Shane Ward as chief legal officer and corporate secretary.



“We are excited to welcome Preetam and Shane to Cidara’s executive team,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “They are joining us during an exciting time in the Company’s history, as we prepare for top-line data from the pivotal Phase 3 ReSTORE trial of our lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, expected by the end of this year, and continue to advance the development of our Cloudbreak antiviral platform. I am confident that Preetam’s extensive corporate finance and business development experience and Shane’s significant corporate law expertise will be tremendous assets to our Company. Each brings over 20 years of biotech industry experience that we believe will help us deliver on our commitment to patients and maximize value for our shareholders.”

Prior to joining Cidara, Dr. Shah served as the executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company, where he led the development and implementation of key financial and capital raising strategies and contributed to its corporate initiatives. Prior to Brainstorm, Dr. Shah spent over six years as an investment banker advising healthcare companies on equity, debt and M&A transactions, holding senior roles at leading banks, including Barclays Capital PLC., and Canaccord Genuity Inc. Dr. Shah also founded Saisarva LLC, a healthcare consulting firm, where he executed and negotiated numerous licensing deals with pharmaceutical companies and was also responsible for the alliance management of those deals. During this period, he also acted as a consultant for healthcare-focused private equity firms and hedge funds. Prior to his role in consulting, Dr. Shah served as vice president, U.S. operations and investments at Reliance Capital USA Ventures LLC, an affiliate of Reliance ADA Group Companies, where he was responsible for making early-stage venture investments in healthcare companies and other fund of funds.