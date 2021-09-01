checkAd

Cidara Therapeutics Appoints Preetam Shah, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, and Shane Ward as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

Appointments add two biotech industry veterans each with over two decades of experience to Company’s management team

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced the appointments of Preetam Shah, Ph.D., MBA, as chief financial officer and chief business officer, and Shane Ward as chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

“We are excited to welcome Preetam and Shane to Cidara’s executive team,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “They are joining us during an exciting time in the Company’s history, as we prepare for top-line data from the pivotal Phase 3 ReSTORE trial of our lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, expected by the end of this year, and continue to advance the development of our Cloudbreak antiviral platform. I am confident that Preetam’s extensive corporate finance and business development experience and Shane’s significant corporate law expertise will be tremendous assets to our Company. Each brings over 20 years of biotech industry experience that we believe will help us deliver on our commitment to patients and maximize value for our shareholders.”

Prior to joining Cidara, Dr. Shah served as the executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company, where he led the development and implementation of key financial and capital raising strategies and contributed to its corporate initiatives. Prior to Brainstorm, Dr. Shah spent over six years as an investment banker advising healthcare companies on equity, debt and M&A transactions, holding senior roles at leading banks, including Barclays Capital PLC., and Canaccord Genuity Inc. Dr. Shah also founded Saisarva LLC, a healthcare consulting firm, where he executed and negotiated numerous licensing deals with pharmaceutical companies and was also responsible for the alliance management of those deals. During this period, he also acted as a consultant for healthcare-focused private equity firms and hedge funds. Prior to his role in consulting, Dr. Shah served as vice president, U.S. operations and investments at Reliance Capital USA Ventures LLC, an affiliate of Reliance ADA Group Companies, where he was responsible for making early-stage venture investments in healthcare companies and other fund of funds.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cidara Therapeutics Appoints Preetam Shah, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, and Shane Ward as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Appointments add two biotech industry veterans each with over two decades of experience to Company’s management teamSAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Revival Gold to Present at Fall Conferences
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...