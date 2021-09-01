Saputo to Strengthen Its Core Business in the USA by Acquiring the Carolina Aseptic and Carolina Dairy Businesses

MONTREAL, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (“we”, “Saputo” or “the Company”) (TSX: SAP) announces today that it has completed the acquisition of the Carolina Aseptic and Carolina Dairy businesses formerly operated by AmeriQual Group Holdings, LLC (respectively “Carolina Aseptic” and “Carolina Dairy”). These businesses, which join Saputo’s Dairy Division (USA) under its USA Sector, are conducted at two facilities in North Carolina (United States) and employ a total of approximately 230 people.

Carolina Aseptic develops, manufactures, packages, and distributes aseptic shelf-stable food products and beverages out of a purpose-built facility in Troy, North Carolina. Nearby, Carolina Dairy manufactures, packages, and distributes refrigerated yogurt in spouted pouches in Biscoe, North Carolina. The acquisition of these businesses will better position Saputo to capture the growing demand for aseptic protein beverages and nutritional snacks.

“Complementing the organic growth initiatives outlined in our Global Strategic Plan (FY22-FY25), this investment aims to reinforce the strength of Saputo’s core business by increasing our capacity to manufacture and distribute products in the rapidly growing aseptic beverage and food categories, as well as the nutritional snacks space,” said Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Saputo Inc.

About Saputo



