Epazz Holdings’ ZenaPay Generates Smart Contracts With Ethereum and Bitcoin for High-Ticket Purchases

In addition, the parties can use the wallet to manage loan payments on the high-ticket items as well as to determine when to release escrow payments. The company believes use of the wallet will expand ZenaPay’s user base.

CHICAGO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ ), a mission-critical provider of blockchain, cryptocurrency, mobile apps, cloud-based business software solutions and more, announced today ZenaPay is adding new features. Through ZenaPay Wallet, users will be able to create smart contracts for buying cars, boats, homes and other high-ticket items, which require written agreements for purchase with cryptocurrency. ZenaPay Wallet will manage the purchasing process between buyers and sellers while expanding the marketplace for these larger items.

In the next release, the company will work to provide access to the hundreds of millions of people who do not have a bank account. The technology will be developed into an alternative to checking accounts.

The ZenaPay Wallet app will continue to adopt new cryptocurrencies, all available on a single Blockchain Wallet. ZenaPay offers a quick, simple and complete transaction and will include features from Epazz’s other blockchain apps.

“We are excited by the use of cryptocurrency in everyday life and high-ticket items,” said Epazz CEO Shaun Passley.

Future Featured Releases

Point of Sale

ZenaPay is developing an iPad POS app to integrate with the Merchant app, and Epazz will release the app’s POS version. ZenaPay has designed the new system to integrate seamlessly with merchants’ store flow.

Vendor and Payroll Payment Solution

ZenaPay’s development team is working on a vendor payment solution that will allow merchant businesses to pay vendors and employees using cryptocurrencies.

Future features will include an e-commerce store, seed-to-sale tracking and sales reporting and compliance.

About ZenaPay ( www.zenapay.com )

ZenaPay aims to solve a major problem in high-risk industries: getting paid. Traditional banking systems do not allow high-risk industries to access their payment systems. ZenaPay offers a cutting-edge payment solution that gives consumers a way to buy items online or in stores using Bitcoin. The new Bitcoin payment software will allow consumers to use cryptocurrency to make online or in-store purchases with ease. The process will be anonymous because all transaction details are encrypted through Bitcoin, which will enable stores to accept digital currency in addition to cash. ZenaPay is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Epazz Inc. ( www.epazz.com )

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete web-based software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex (a room-scheduling software ) and Provitrac (an applicant-tracking system ).

SAFE HARBOR

The “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking language, such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” and “continue,” the negative thereof or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC Markets filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of its operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

Contact

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

investors@epazz.net

312-955-8161

www.epazz.com