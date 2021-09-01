Daré Bioscience to Present at the 13th European Congress on Menopause and Andropause

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that David Friend, PhD, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer, will present data from the company’s Phase 1 pharmacokinetic and safety study of DARE-HRT1 at the European Menopause and Andropause Society’s (EMAS) 13th European Congress on Menopause and Andropause being held virtually September 8 - 10, 2021.

Dr. Friend will review the results of the Phase 1 clinical trial of DARE-HRT1, a novel segmented intravaginal ring (IVR) designed to deliver bio-identical 17β-estradiol and bio-identical progesterone continuously over a 28-day period as part of a hormone therapy (HT) regimen to treat the vasomotor symptoms (VMS) and genitourinary syndrome associated with menopause. The topline data from the study support DARE-HRT1’s potential to be the first FDA-approved product to offer vaginal delivery of combination bio-identical estradiol and bio-identical progesterone hormone therapy in a convenient monthly format to treat both VMS as well as vaginal symptoms of menopause.

Find out more information about the 13th European Congress on Menopause and Andropause by visiting the EMAS website: https://2021.emas-online.org.

Dr. Friend’s presentation, entitled “Results of a Phase 1 pharmacokinetic and safety study of DARE-HRT1, a 28-day intravaginal ring for codelivery of bio-identical estradiol and progesterone,” will be available following the conclusion of the 13th European Congress on Menopause and Andropause under “Presentations, Events & Webcasts" in the Investors section of the company's website at http://ir.darebioscience.com. Daré announced topline results of the Phase 1 study of DARE-HRT1 in June 2021, and a copy of that announcement is available under “Press Releases” in the Investors section of the company's website at http://ir.darebioscience.com.