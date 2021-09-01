checkAd

Generac Accelerates Clean Energy Developments with Acquisition of Apricity Code Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the acquisition of Apricity Code Corporation, an advanced engineering and product design company located in Bend, Oregon.

Apricity’s advanced team of engineers is experienced in designing and prototyping energy-related products to increase reliability, add functionality, and improve performance. The company has also developed a smart water heater disconnect switch that is used as a grid edge device by utilities in demand response and other energy conservation programs.

“Adding Apricity to the Generac team will accelerate our efforts to provide a broader energy technology portfolio and increase our speed to market for both our Clean Energy and Grid Services products and solutions,” commented Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer of Generac. “We are very pleased to have this talented group of engineers join our team.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to join Generac on its Clean Energy vision,” commented Gabe Ayers, founder of Apricity. “With our passion for the energy industry, we look forward to helping Generac bring products to market that create a positive impact on consumers and society as a whole.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Generac (NYSE: GNRC)

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer and manufacturer of a wide range of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com.

About Apricity

Founded in 2015, Apricity Code is an engineering and product design company skilled in designing and prototyping energy-related and consumer products for customers in order to increase reliability, add functionality, and improve performance. The team is experienced working with startups, small businesses and mass market customer bases and helps clients with their product entry and market expansion needs. Information on Apricity’s solutions and products can be found at www.apricitycode.com and www.apricityenergy.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Generac Accelerates Clean Energy Developments with Acquisition of Apricity Code Corporation WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the acquisition of Apricity Code …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Revival Gold to Present at Fall Conferences
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...