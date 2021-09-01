checkAd

Chicken Shack Selects Mobivity’s Text Marketing Platform to Fuel Continued Growth

For Tech Savvy Operator, Mobivity’s SmartMessage Will Help Promote New Products, Drive Guest Frequency and Build Preopening Subscriber Base for New Locations

PHOENIX, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a global provider of personalized guest engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, today announced that Chicken Shack, a growing Las Vegas-based fast casual restaurant chain with locations across Nevada, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, has selected Mobivity SmartMessage to help fuel the franchise’s continued growth.

“We are on track to continue opening more locations and adding a text message marketing program will help support those new franchisees with an immediate subscriber base – in addition to helping all of our locations drive more visits and orders,” said Jonathan Vitt, Managing Director of Chicken Shack. “Ease of use was critically important to our selection of Mobivity’s platform – both for the program start up and for ongoing use by our franchisees. We are excited to be able to quickly connect with guests and alert them to new promotions and offers via SMS.”

As Chicken Shack continues to aggressively expand with new franchisees and locations, Mobivity SmartMessage provides an easy-to-use one-to-one engagement tool to promote new products and drive guest visit frequency. New franchisees can use Mobivity SmartMessage to announce new stores with a call-to-action short code that helps build a preopening subscriber base for an immediate target audience. Chicken Shack franchisees can also help cross promote use of the Grubbrr self-service kiosks which have helped Chicken Shack increase order amounts.

“We’ve been impressed with Chicken Shack’s growth and tech-driven approach to marketing and operations and are excited to welcome them on to the Mobivity platform,” said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO. “Being able to tap into the value of its customers’ first-party data through an owned media channel will enable Chicken Shack to connect more frequently with guests to drive guest frequency and spend.”

Mobivity SmartMessage with patented Trusted Redemption technology is a part of Mobivity’s highly extensible, enterprise-grade Unified Guest Engagement Platform that can be shared corporate wide and at the local franchise level.

To learn more about how Mobivity can put the power of messaging to work for QSR and multi-unit franchise brands, visit mobivity.com/messaging or call (877) 282-7660.

About Chicken Shack
The Chicken Shack is a fast-growing quick casual counter service restaurant specializing in fresh, hand-breaded chicken fingers and wings. The restaurant is committed to a family business approach, defined processes, and cutting-edge technology partnerships. With over 17 years in business, the restaurant chain has now grown into 22 stores in six states with 8 additional stores currently scheduled to open in 2021. They are listed as #35 in QSR Magazine as one of the “42 Fast-Food Brands to Watch in 2021”.

About Mobivity
Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Media Contacts:
Meggan Manson • Mobivity PR, Young & Associates
megganm@yapr.com • (301)371-6995

Investor Relations Contacts:
Lisa Brennan • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity
(877) 282-7660

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331





