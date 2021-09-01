Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Announces the Appointment of Ping Fu, Former CEO of Geomagic, to the Board of Directors

Holly Van Deursen Retires from Capstone Board of Directors After Serving 14 YearsVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and …

Honored as Inc. magazine's 2005 Entrepreneur of the Year, Ms. Fu describes herself as an artist and a scientist whose chosen expression is business. In 1997, Ms. Fu co-founded Geomagic, a 3D imaging software company, which was acquired by 3D Systems in February 2013. Geomagic software enables the design and production of one-of-a-kind products and services at a cost less than that of mass production.

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation ( www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com ) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced that Ping Fu was elected to its Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on August 27, 2021. In addition, Ms. Fu will serve on the Capstone Green Energy Audit and Governance and Sustainability Committees. Ms. Fu currently serves on Boards of Directors for Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), The Long Now Foundation, and Burning Man. She also serves as an Advisor to the Prime Minister's Office of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Before co-founding Geomagic, Ms. Fu was program manager of visualization at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications, where she was part of the team that initiated and managed the NCSA Mosaic software project that led to Netscape and Internet Explorer. She has more than 20 years of software industry experience in database, networking, geometry processing, and computer graphics.

Since 2010, she has served on the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship (NACIE) at the U.S. Department of Commerce. She is the author of the business book Bend, Not Break and is the holder of five U.S. and international patents. Ms. Fu has received numerous awards for her leadership as an entrepreneur, including the Outstanding American by Choice award from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the Carolinas, the Women's Leadership Exchange Compass Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award by Business Leader magazine.

"I would first like to thank Ms. Holly Van Deursen for her fourteen years of dedication and professional service to the Capstone Board of Directors, several of those years serving in the capacity of Chairperson. Ms. Van Deursen retired from the Capstone Green Energy Board on August 27, 2021. She assisted in the stewarding of the Company through some of its more challenging times, and her keen sense of leadership, successful governance, and oversight will benefit the Company for years to come," stated Robert C. Flexon, Chair of the Capstone Green Energy Board of Directors.