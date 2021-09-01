Amwell to Participate in the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

A live audio webcast and replay of this presentation will be available in the investors section of Amwell’s website at https://investors.amwell.com and will remain archived there for approximately 90 days.

Amwell , (NYSE: AMWL) (the "Company") a national telehealth leader, today announced that Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer and Keith Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 19 th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference including a fireside chat on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. ET.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and over 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

