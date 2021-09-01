checkAd

Revance Announces Publication of Results on Static Glabellar Lines With Repeated Treatment of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection From the SAKURA Clinical Program in Dermatologic Surgery

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC) a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced the publication of results from an evaluation of the progressive effects on static or resting glabellar lines with the repeated treatment of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in Dermatologic Surgery, the official journal of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS). The peer-reviewed publication reported efficacy data from a post-hoc analysis of the SAKURA Phase 3 clinical program that demonstrated significant, progressive improvement in static glabellar lines with repeated treatment of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection.

“The data published in Dermatologic Surgery showed a substantial reduction in static glabellar lines and, despite subjects being required to return to baseline dynamic line severity between treatments, the improvement in static lines in subjects increased with repeated treatments,” said Conor Gallagher, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Revance. “The results seem to indicate that the extended duration of reduction in dynamic glabellar lines following treatment with DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection allows greater time for remodeling of static, etched-in lines due to the prolonged period of muscle inactivity.”

The post-hoc analysis included 568 subjects with moderate or severe dynamic glabellar lines who were treated with three cycles of 40U of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the SAKURA clinical program. Glabellar line severity at rest and at maximum frown was assessed by investigators using the Investigator Global Assessment-Frown Winkle Severity (IGA-FWS) scale and by subjects using the Patient Frown Wrinkle Severity (PFWS) scale. Subjects were required to return to baseline dynamic line severity before each retreatment.

The results showed rapid and sustained improvement in static glabellar line severity following repeated treatment with DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. Improvements in static glabellar lines were achieved within 2 to 4 weeks following the first DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection treatment cycle and remained greater than baseline over 24 weeks of follow-up after treatment cycles 1 and 2. Further, amongst all subjects the proportion with no static glabellar lines had increased to more than 70% at 4 weeks after their third treatment cycle of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection.

