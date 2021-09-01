checkAd

GE Healthcare Unveils Next Gen Portable X-Ray System to Help Address Technologist Stress and Strain and Improve Efficiency

GE Healthcare introduced the AMX Navigate,1 a new portable, digital X-ray system designed with a first-of-its-kind power-assisted Free Motion telescoping column that aims to reduce lift force by up to 70 percent2 and decrease technologist injury. New workflow solutions, including Zero Click Exam, increases efficiency by automating workflow and reducing user interface interactions.

Studies show that more than 70%3 of technologists experience some form of musculoskeletal (MSK) stress and strain injuries over the course of their career. To help solve for this, GE Healthcare conducted clinical observational research on a variety of portable X-ray systems to better understand the stress and strain associated with the use of these systems. These insights led to a new design focused on improving the user experience – from the unique power-assisted Free Motion telescoping column that helps reduce the physical effort required to complete an exam by approximately 70 percent4 to the system console that reduces the number of user interactions required to set up and process an exam. Additionally, the system’s small footprint facilitates enhanced maneuverability and easy positioning, even in the tightest spaces.

The Zero Click Exam5 feature on the AMX Navigate streamlines technologist workflow with the help of a barcode reader that matches the patient to the worklist, and Auto Protocol Assist that automatically selects the correct protocol for the patient. These features work in conjunction with others to eliminate up to 100 percent of user clicks. The seamless integration of QuickEnhance one-touch reprocessing for line visualization and AutoGrid also improve image turnaround time without compromising image quality - completing the image processing time in under ten seconds6.

“No one is more familiar with the ins and outs of X-ray imaging than technologists,” explains Katelyn Nye, General Manager, Mobile X-ray and Artificial Intelligence, GE Healthcare. “That’s why we worked closely with them to design new features focused on removing the stress and strain of the technologist’s everyday workflow – from the positioning of a portable X-ray for an exam, to its overall maneuverability from the Emergency Room to the Operating Room to the patient’s bedside. Already, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive – with many X-ray technologists saying our new system addresses their core needs unlike ever before.”

