Teleperformance Named Top Global Leader in Employee Experience by Leading Market Research Firm

Twimbit analyzed companies based on more than 40 criteria based on its proprietary Experience framework to determine the top 10 global companies. Six key areas were examined including: Communication, Investment in Technology, Voice of the Employee, Learning and Development, Social Connection, and Rewards and Recognition. Twimbit selected Teleperformance as the top performer based on several unique, proprietary learning programs that focus on employee care, skills development and professional growth including mentorship. The study also noted Teleperformance has highly respected Corporate Social Responsibility activities which many employees choose to engage in globally.

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today that Twimbit, a leading market research firm, has ranked Teleperformance number one in Twimbit’s Top 10 CX BPOs to Ace Employee Experience report. The annual report examines the global outsourcing industry with specific emphasis on customer experience across six pillars, highlights companies that focus on improving experiences and providing benefits to all stakeholders including clients, employees, suppliers, communities, and shareholders.

Manoj Menon, Founder and CEO of Twimbit said, “Curating magical experiences for customers requires motivated and inspired teams. Great employee experience is the foundational building block for every Customer Experience BPO. Teleperformance stands out for its incredible leadership in setting best in class people care benchmarks for great employee experience at a massive global scale – to over 380,000 employees based in 83 countries. This enables Teleperformance to deliver the best of global resources to meet the needs of demanding global clients.”

Twimbit research is designed to help executives in BPO settings and their clients adopt and sustain world-class, outcome-driven practices across six key CX areas including:

From call center to orchestrating the full spectrum customer experience

Leveraging innovation platforms enabled by the cloud

Balancing heightened transparency, security, and regulations

Outcome-driven engagements

Upskilling the workforce in new skills like robotics, big data, and AI/ML

Leveraging work-from-home as a business model

Daniel Julien, Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented: “People care is part of our Group’s DNA and remains a top priority for us. This independent research validates our employee experience approach for both work from home and facilities based staff all around the world. Taking great care of our family creates tangible results benefits for our clients. Over 90% of our entire global staff currently work in independently certified great employer operations. It is very humbling to know these comprehensive third party findings make us part of the worldwide standard of excellence for people care and overall employee experience.”