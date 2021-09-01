checkAd

Helbiz Partners With VOX to Launch a New Experiential Service to Explore the History of Washington, D.C.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced a partnership with VOX, a global leader in technological solutions for tourism and culture, to launch an interactive map with a dedicated audio guide for riders throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. In collaboration with VOX POPguide, a mapping and audio technology platform, Helbiz has developed a new form of experiential tourism that will merge sustainable mobility with the local culture.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005500/en/

Helbiz Partners with VOX to Launch a New Experiential Service to Explore the History of Washington, D.C. (Photo: Business Wire)

Helbiz Partners with VOX to Launch a New Experiential Service to Explore the History of Washington, D.C. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At Helbiz, we strive to embody the local culture in each city we operate in,” said Ruggero Cipriani, Chief Marketing Officer of Helbiz. “Partnering with VOX to launch a new experiential micro-mobility service throughout Washington, D.C. truly demonstrates that dedication. We are thrilled to offer tourists and residents the opportunity to experience the city’s history in an interactive and independent way.”

Helbiz and VOX are bound by the shared vision of innovation, technology and advancing intra-urban mobility. Following the successful launch of the first Helbiz interactive map integration in Rome, the two companies teamed up again to create a Washington, D.C. edition. The service will offer registered Helbiz users a dynamic guided tour across the historical sites of the city via e-scooter. Riders can access the map through the Helbiz mobile app, where they will have the option to select an English or Italian language audio guide package that provides fascinating storytelling about each point of interest.

“Our mapping and audio technology has helped create a new, innovative way for visitors to explore cities,” said Fabio Primerano, CEO of the VOX Group. “In addition to providing access to the historical, artistic, architectural and cultural heritage of Washington, D.C., our digitalization tools also use detailed profiling to tailor each tour to the rider’s personal preferences and interests. We are proud to partner with Helbiz to bring this service to the city of Washington, D.C. and can’t wait for the local community to explore the map.”

Seite 1 von 3
Helbiz Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helbiz Partners With VOX to Launch a New Experiential Service to Explore the History of Washington, D.C. Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced a partnership with VOX, a global leader in technological solutions for tourism and culture, to launch an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
LTC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services
Vivint Introduces Daniel Garen as Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21Helbiz to Compete in First International eSkootr Championship
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten