Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced a partnership with VOX, a global leader in technological solutions for tourism and culture, to launch an interactive map with a dedicated audio guide for riders throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. In collaboration with VOX POPguide, a mapping and audio technology platform, Helbiz has developed a new form of experiential tourism that will merge sustainable mobility with the local culture.

Helbiz Partners with VOX to Launch a New Experiential Service to Explore the History of Washington, D.C. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At Helbiz, we strive to embody the local culture in each city we operate in,” said Ruggero Cipriani, Chief Marketing Officer of Helbiz. “Partnering with VOX to launch a new experiential micro-mobility service throughout Washington, D.C. truly demonstrates that dedication. We are thrilled to offer tourists and residents the opportunity to experience the city’s history in an interactive and independent way.”

Helbiz and VOX are bound by the shared vision of innovation, technology and advancing intra-urban mobility. Following the successful launch of the first Helbiz interactive map integration in Rome, the two companies teamed up again to create a Washington, D.C. edition. The service will offer registered Helbiz users a dynamic guided tour across the historical sites of the city via e-scooter. Riders can access the map through the Helbiz mobile app, where they will have the option to select an English or Italian language audio guide package that provides fascinating storytelling about each point of interest.

“Our mapping and audio technology has helped create a new, innovative way for visitors to explore cities,” said Fabio Primerano, CEO of the VOX Group. “In addition to providing access to the historical, artistic, architectural and cultural heritage of Washington, D.C., our digitalization tools also use detailed profiling to tailor each tour to the rider’s personal preferences and interests. We are proud to partner with Helbiz to bring this service to the city of Washington, D.C. and can’t wait for the local community to explore the map.”