checkAd

Alta Equipment Group Acquires Baron Industries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”) today announced that it has acquired Baron Industries (“Baron”), a privately held dock & door company based in Woburn, MA.

Baron is an established, leading provider of dock and door sales, service, and installation for the greater New England area. The company specializes in commercial overhead loading dock doors and equipment, hydraulic lifts, and vertical reciprocating conveyors.

“This strategic acquisition jump starts our expansion in the loading dock & door equipment business and immediately positions Alta as a leading provider throughout the northeast,” said Alan Hammersley, President, Alta Material Handling. “Baron’s sterling reputation for service has made them the vendor of choice among general contractors, architects, government agencies, military sites, hospitals and more, which makes them an excellent fit with our customer first product support culture. This service capability expansion is another key step in our strategy to build out our full-service warehousing and logistics offering within our growing material handling segment.”

Baron generated approximately $6.0 million in revenue and had adjusted EBITDA of approximately $400,000 in the latest fiscal year. The purchase price includes certain tangible assets such as inventory, vehicles, and an $800,000 goodwill premium. The total purchase price is expected to be less than $2.0 million, subject to customary post-closing purchase price adjustments.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 37 years and has developed a branch network that includes 55 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for most of their equipment needs by providing sales, parts, service, and rental functions under one roof. More information can be found at www.altg.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Alta Equipment Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alta Equipment Group Acquires Baron Industries Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”) today announced that it has acquired Baron Industries (“Baron”), a privately held dock & door company based in Woburn, MA. Baron is an established, leading provider of dock and door sales, service, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
LTC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Alta Equipment Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Alta Equipment Group Signs Dealer Agreement with Nikola Corporation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten