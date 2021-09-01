BNY Mellon Investment Management Announces Completion of Realignment of Several of Its Investment Firms and Changes to the Sub-Advisory Arrangement for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

BNY Mellon Investment Management announced today that, in partnership and agreement with several of its investment firms, it has realigned those firms to enhance their specialist capabilities. The realignment changed the sub-advisory arrangement for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the "Fund"). As a result of the realignment, effective September 1, 2021 (the "Effective Date"), BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. ("BNYM Investment Adviser"), the Fund's investment adviser, engaged Insight North America LLC ("INA"), an affiliate of BNYM Investment Adviser, to serve as the Fund's sub-adviser, pursuant to a sub-investment advisory agreement between BNYM Investment Adviser and INA. As the Fund's sub-adviser, INA provides the day-to-day management of the Fund's investments, subject to BNYM Investment Adviser's supervision and approval.

As of the Effective Date, INA replaced Mellon Investments Corporation ("Mellon"), which, like INA, is an affiliate of BNYM Investment Adviser, as the Fund's sub-adviser. In addition, as a result of the realignment, the Fund's portfolio managers manage the Fund's investments as employees of INA and are no longer employees of Mellon. There have been no material changes to the Fund's investment objective, strategies or policies, no reduction in the nature or level of services provided to the Fund, and no increase in the management fee payable by the Fund as a result of the engagement of INA as the Fund's sub-adviser. As was the case under the prior sub-investment advisory agreement between BNYM Investment Adviser and Mellon, BNYM Investment Adviser (and not the Fund) pays INA for its sub-advisory services. The rate of sub-investment advisory fee payable by BNYM Investment Adviser to INA is the same as that previously payable by BNYM Investment Adviser to Mellon pursuant to the prior sub-investment advisory agreement. In addition, all other material terms and conditions of the sub-investment advisory agreement between BNYM Investment Adviser and INA are substantially similar to those of the prior sub-investment advisory agreement between BNYM Investment Adviser and Mellon.

Important Information

