BNY Mellon Investment Management Announces Completion of Realignment of Several of Its Investment Firms and Changes to the Portfolio Management Arrangements for Certain BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds

BNY Mellon Investment Management announced today that, in partnership and agreement with several of its investment firms, it has realigned those firms to enhance their specialist capabilities. The realignment changed the portfolio management arrangements for BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc., BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (each, a "Fund"). As a result of the realignment, effective September 1, 2021 (the "Effective Date"), portfolio managers responsible for managing the Funds' investments who were employees of Mellon Investments Corporation ("Mellon") in a dual employment arrangement with BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. ("BNYM Investment Adviser"), the Funds' investment adviser, became employees of Insight North America LLC ("INA"), which, like Mellon, is an affiliate of BNYM Investment Adviser.

In addition, as of the Effective Date, BNYM Investment Adviser engaged INA to serve as each Fund's sub-adviser, pursuant to a sub-investment advisory agreement between BNYM Investment Adviser and INA. As each Fund's sub-adviser, INA provides the day-to-day management of the Fund's investments, subject to BNYM Investment Adviser's supervision and approval. As a result of the realignment, the Funds' portfolio managers manage the respective Fund's investments as employees of INA and are no longer employees of Mellon nor do they manage the Fund in their capacity as employees of BNYM Investment Adviser. There have been no material changes to any Fund's investment objective, strategies or policies, no reduction in the nature or level of services provided to the Funds, and no increase in the management fee payable by a Fund as a result of the engagement of INA as the Fund's sub-adviser. BNYM Investment Adviser (and not the Funds) pays INA for its sub-advisory services.

Important Information

