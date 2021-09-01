9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Participate in Citi's 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference 2021

checkAd

- Conference Dates: September 08th-10th -

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, today announced that the Company's CEO, John Temperato will be participating in Citi's 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference taking place between September 8th-10th and invites investors to join virtually.

Please contact your Citigroup representative to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with the 9 Meters management team during the Conference.

For more information about Citi's 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference, please visit the Citi conference website http://citiconferences.com/other.php

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology. The Company is advancing vurolenatide, a proprietary Phase 2 long-acting GLP-1 agonist, for short bowel syndrome (SBS); larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator in non-responsive celiac disease; and several other early-stage assets.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, anticipated milestones and any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: reliance on collaborators; risks associated with acquiring and developing additional compounds; uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, enrollment in and timing of clinical trials; and risks related to the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and its preclinical programs. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements because of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and in other filings that the Company has made and future filings the Company will make with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Corporate Contacts:
Edward J. Sitar
Chief Financial Office
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.
investor-relations@9meters.com
www.9meters.com

Media Contact:
Veronica Eames
LifeSci Communications, LLC
veames@lifescicomms.com
203-942-4626

Investor Contact:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
212-915-2577

SOURCE: 9 Meters Biopharma



9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Participate in Citi's 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference 2021 - Conference Dates: September 08th-10th -RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, today announced that the Company's CEO, …

