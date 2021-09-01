checkAd

Murchison Confirms Multiple Highly-Prospective Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Targets at Its 100%-Owned HPM Project

Autor: Accesswire
01.09.2021   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce the final assay results from its June prospecting program at the 100%-owned 138 km2 HPM property in Quebec. The assay results confirm the presence of surface nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization at the Syrah and 4048 targets, in addition to PYC and the newly discovered Dix (see August 16, 2021 release) and SVT showings. The results from the prospecting program are considered a major success and indicate a strong likelihood that the HPM property hosts significant nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization outside of the Barre De Fer mineralized body. The prospecting program was only 13 days in length, leaving multiple prospective geophysical anomalies unexplored. Murchison anticipates completing additional prospecting programs combined with a 3,500 m drilling program on the 1.7-km-long PYC mineralized body.

The grab samples from the Syrah target assayed as high as 0.84% Nickel Equivalent or 1.70% Copper Equivalent (0.58% Ni, 0.24% Cu, 0.05% Co) from multiple short backpack drill holes collected at the southern point of a 600-metre-long electromagnetic conductor located using a Beep Mat. The mineralization consists of semi-massive pyrrhotite, like that of Barre de Fer and PYC, with observable chalcopyrite and inferred pentlandite that has been observed at Barre de Fer. The field crews only worked at Syrah for two days and were hindered by thick snow. The company plans to complete additional prospecting in the future to more fully define the surface mineralization. The Syrah target was discovered in 2008 with grab samples that assayed as high as 0.49% Ni, 0.40% Cu and 0.05% Co. Only one hole was drilled in 2008 at Syrah; based on recent geophysical interpretation, the 2008 hole missed the anomaly as it was drilled parallel to the geophysical target. Recent geophysical modelling by Condor Consulting Inc. indicates that both Syrah and Dix have a similar response to the nearby Barre de Fer mineralized body, which assayed as high as 1.74% Ni, 0.90% Cu and 904 ppm Co, over 43.15 metres from hole HPM-08-03. The Syrah target is located only 350 metres away from the Bar de Fer mineralized body and may represent satellite mineralization.

