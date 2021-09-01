Organon To Present at Morgan Stanley’s 19th Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to watch a live video webcast of the presentation at https://www.organon.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/ .

Organon (NYSE: OGN), announced today that Kevin Ali, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Walsh, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley’s 19th Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Here for her health, the company has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the reproductive health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon’s products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in future growth opportunities in women’s health, including business development like recently acquired Alydia Health, a medical device company focused on postpartum hemorrhage. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging Organon’s scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 9,000 employees with its headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http://www.organon.com

