checkAd

AMX by HARMAN Names NETGEAR as Preferred Switch Vendor for AV over IP Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 14:27  |  35   |   |   

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announced a preferred vendor relationship with AMX by HARMAN, the industry pioneer in AV over IP technology. NETGEAR professional AV switches are now the recommended choice for all AMX AV over IP installations worldwide. AMX AV solutions are used around the world in a range of corporate, education and government applications.

The AMX SVSI line of networked AV products represents more than 10 years of experience in the burgeoning AV over IP market backed by the power of HARMAN Professional Solutions, a strategic business unit of HARMAN International, a Samsung Company. After comprehensive testing, the AMX team verified that the NETGEAR M4250 and M4300 series of switches provide the best experience for their most discerning customers.

“Our AMX N-Series of networked AV products combined with the NETGEAR ProAV switches provide a fantastic solution,” noted Jamie Trader, Vice President, Video & Control at HARMAN Professional Solutions. “In addition to the HARMAN Video & Control group, our Audio and Lighting groups will also benefit from the many features built into these switches – especially Power over Ethernet (PoE). No other switch manufacturer delivers the same performance and feature set.”

The relationship between the two companies also includes AMX’s development of an integration module for the M4300 switches to monitor network status. Leveraging AMX’s Remote Management Suite (RMS) and the NETGEAR M4300 application programming interface (API) will help customers ensure the network is running smoothly.

“We are delighted that AMX recommends NETGEAR switches for SVSI deployments,” remarked Laurent Masia, Director of Product Line Management for Managed Switches. “Our collective efforts to achieve interoperability and technology integration will result in a superior experience for HARMAN’s customers.”

Professional AV Switches

Leveraging the successful M4300 line of managed switches, NETGEAR designed the new M4250 series of switches from the ground up with input from the AV community. NETGEAR drew upon over 25 years of networking experience to ensure these ProAV-targeted switches had what it takes for the demanding rigors of sending audio, video, and control signals over an IP network. As a result, NETGEAR is fast becoming the most recommended switch vendor for AV over IP deployments.

Seite 1 von 3
Netgear Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AMX by HARMAN Names NETGEAR as Preferred Switch Vendor for AV over IP Applications NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announced a preferred vendor relationship with AMX by HARMAN, the industry pioneer in AV over IP technology. NETGEAR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
LTC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Now Available: NETGEAR Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router Offers Unparalleled Internet Connectivity Anywhere, Anytime
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21NETGEAR Appoints Shravan Goli to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Extron and NETGEAR Announce Interoperability Enabling Easier Deployment of AV over IP
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21NETGEAR Extends WiFi 6 Leadership With New Access Points, Ideal for Work-From-Home Applications and Small Businesses
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the Home
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten