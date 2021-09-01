AMX by HARMAN Names NETGEAR as Preferred Switch Vendor for AV over IP Applications

The AMX SVSI line of networked AV products represents more than 10 years of experience in the burgeoning AV over IP market backed by the power of HARMAN Professional Solutions, a strategic business unit of HARMAN International, a Samsung Company. After comprehensive testing, the AMX team verified that the NETGEAR M4250 and M4300 series of switches provide the best experience for their most discerning customers.

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announced a preferred vendor relationship with AMX by HARMAN, the industry pioneer in AV over IP technology. NETGEAR professional AV switches are now the recommended choice for all AMX AV over IP installations worldwide. AMX AV solutions are used around the world in a range of corporate, education and government applications.

“Our AMX N-Series of networked AV products combined with the NETGEAR ProAV switches provide a fantastic solution,” noted Jamie Trader, Vice President, Video & Control at HARMAN Professional Solutions. “In addition to the HARMAN Video & Control group, our Audio and Lighting groups will also benefit from the many features built into these switches – especially Power over Ethernet (PoE). No other switch manufacturer delivers the same performance and feature set.”

The relationship between the two companies also includes AMX’s development of an integration module for the M4300 switches to monitor network status. Leveraging AMX’s Remote Management Suite (RMS) and the NETGEAR M4300 application programming interface (API) will help customers ensure the network is running smoothly.

“We are delighted that AMX recommends NETGEAR switches for SVSI deployments,” remarked Laurent Masia, Director of Product Line Management for Managed Switches. “Our collective efforts to achieve interoperability and technology integration will result in a superior experience for HARMAN’s customers.”

Professional AV Switches

Leveraging the successful M4300 line of managed switches, NETGEAR designed the new M4250 series of switches from the ground up with input from the AV community. NETGEAR drew upon over 25 years of networking experience to ensure these ProAV-targeted switches had what it takes for the demanding rigors of sending audio, video, and control signals over an IP network. As a result, NETGEAR is fast becoming the most recommended switch vendor for AV over IP deployments.