checkAd

Sify Technologies announces channel partnership with Colt Technology Services for Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 14:29  |  39   |   |   

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Centers, Networks, Cloud, Infrastructure Managed services and Applications management, today announced a channel partnership with Colt Technology Services, a leading provider of high bandwidth and on-demand connectivity, to cover the European geography.

The partnership introduces Sify’s collaborative practices for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the Infrastructure-as-a-Service that delivers on-premises computing power to run cloud-native and enterprise company’s IT workloads. This is made possible by Colt’s network connectivity capability with its On Demand service allowing specifically for connectivity to be flexed up for the OCI migration. Translated, that means, the customer gets the additional connectivity only when it is required.

Multiple businesses across Europe are beginning to leverage the full benefits of Oracle Enterprise Cloud offering. Most of these businesses are also struggling with expertise to plan and migrate Oracle workloads and licencing to a more commercially viable solution. This new partnership allows the adoption of OCI to be done efficiently over a fast, reliable, and secure network connection.

With Colt’s Dedicated Cloud Access and On-Demand offerings, customers can securely and reliably provision new connectivity services on a low latency, high-performance network in a matter of hours compared to weeks and months. The On-Demand offering scales the bandwidth as per the application or workload consumption patterns thereby resulting in substantial cost savings.

Justin Polley, Commercial Director, Sify Europe said, “This engagement combines Sify’s deep Oracle consulting experience with Colt’s European flexible networking services. The combination enables Oracle Cloud adoption at a much faster pace, to extremely high standards and at a much lower cost. Furthermore, the unification of resources brings unrivalled expertise in migrating many other types of databases to the Public cloud”.

Colt was the clear choice for this partnership because they have invested heavily in best-in-class Cloud connectivity to deliver dedicated, secure, and high-bandwidth connectivity in near real-time customer Cloud migrations.

Mark Hollman, VP Partner Development & Success, Colt said, “We know there’s a direct correlation between the success of enterprise cloud projects and reliable connectivity. Moving to the cloud is more mission-critical than ever, and Enterprises need a robust cloud connectivity strategy to evolve. That’s why we are delighted to partner with Sify. Together, we can unlock and amplify our joint value to power Enterprises’ migrations to Oracle Cloud”.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sify Technologies announces channel partnership with Colt Technology Services for Europe Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Centers, Networks, Cloud, Infrastructure Managed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Revival Gold to Present at Fall Conferences
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...