Porch Group to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services industry, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway …

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services industry, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Porch Group management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 17,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com and porch.com.

For Investor Information, Contact:

Walter Ruddy, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
Porch Group, Inc.
(206) 715-2369
WalterRuddy@porch.com

Cody Slach/ Matt Glover/ Alex Thompson
Gateway Investor Relations
949.574.3860
PRCH@gatewayir.com

For Media Information, Contact:

Jordan Schmidt
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
PRCH@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Porch Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662256/Porch-Group-to-Present-at-the-10th-A ...

