ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Experiencing Untamed Growth by Reaching Over 4,200,000 Messages, 865,000 Translations, 279,000 Downloads 186,000 Likes and 22,000 Posts within 7 Months of Beta Launch

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ app has received over 4,200,000 messages, 865,000 translations, 279,000 downloads, 186,000 likes and 22,000 posts since the app was beta-launched less than seven months ago in the iOS App Store.

During HeyPal's™ Beta iOS launch from February 8th, 2021, through July 14th, 2021, HeyPal™ gained 34,000 downloads. Since its Global iOS launch on July 15th, 2021, HeyPal™ has gained an additional 245,000 downloads. HeyPal™ now has over 279,000 downloads. Other key HeyPal™ metrics:

66% user loyalty for new users (opens the app 3 times within 24hrs and stays at least a minute per session)

34% of users are organic downloaders finding the app on App Store Search and App Store Browse

75,522 new downloads in August

Users do 7.76 sessions per day on average

"HeyPal continues to track to our internally planned engagement metrics. We are excited about our upcoming Android launch this Fall which will open up HeyPal™ to the majority of the worldwide market," stated Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream.

ClickStream is on track to release the Android version of HeyPal™ worldwide this Fall, making the app available to many more users across the globe. Smartphones running the Android operating system held an 87 percent share of the global market in 2019 and expected to increase over the forthcoming years. The mobile operating system developed by Apple (iOS) has a 13 percent share of the market according to Statista. For further information, please see https://www.statista.com/statistics/272307/market-share-forecast-for-s ....

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™ and HeyPal™ respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/ .