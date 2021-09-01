checkAd

Global Kids Tablet Market to Gain Huge Proceeds worth US$ 36.89 Billion by 2027 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on study of research analysts at Zion Market Research, kids tablet market revenue is anticipated to hit USD 36.89 billion by 2027. It is forecast to register highest gains of nearly 16.2% during 2019 to 2027 and had earned revenue of about USD 9.54 billion in 2018. Moreover, tablet computers have revolutionized digital business and exceeded expectations about product made by analysts. Reportedly, tablets have garnered high momentum since Apple introduced iPad in 2010. Moreover, tablets provide significant opportunities to equipment manufacturers, application developers, and mobile operators offering new data plans to users. With online education gaining traction due to outbreak of COVID-19, sale of kids tablet is projected to increase over years to come. Affordability, product innovations, education initiatives, and substituting of notebooks & laptops with tablets have shaped growth of kids tablet industry in recent years. Growing popularity of Amazon's Kindle Fire tablet as an excellent document & book reader along with its high picture quality & touch screen is predicted to boost its sales in kids segment over years to come. With apps offering exceptional and seamless viewing experience to end-users on tablet as compared to smartphones, tablet market revenue is projected to grow thrice than smartphone industry in coming decade. Furthermore, resilient & equitable K-12 education is growing in countries such as the U.S., thereby scaling up use of tablets among kids. Massive use & penetration of tablets in education sector is projected to generate new growth avenues for players operating in telecom & media sector, thereby further enlarging scope of kids tablet market.

Growing Digital Education Trends to Boost Kids Tablet Market Growth

Rising tilt towards online education due to COVID pandemic has resulted in huge preference for tablet in kids segment. This has assisted kids tablet market transcend new heights of growth in recent years. Additionally, surge in virtual activities as well as online events such as drawing classes, coding, and calligraphy for kids is projected to open new vistas of growth for kids tablet business. Additionally, launching of video games and games such as Free Fire along with onset of 3D technologies as well as virtual reality and augment reality systems will prompt expansion of kids tablet in foreseeable future. Thriving entertainment industry is predicted to significantly contribute towards huge sales of kids tablets, thereby contributing notably towards market value. 

