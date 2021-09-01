Global Payments to Participate in Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Cameron Bready, President and Chief Operating Officer and Paul Todd, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at 9:50 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.globalpayments.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.