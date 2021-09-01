checkAd

Global Payments to Participate in Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Cameron Bready, President and Chief Operating Officer and Paul Todd, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at 9:50 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.globalpayments.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.

