Verint’s September Speakers Explore How to Improve Customer Experience While Addressing Challenges of the Changing Workforce and the Engagement Capacity Gap

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced its schedule of September events and the range of topics that will be discussed. Speakers will address how organizations can improve customer experience by leveraging technology to adapt to today’s changing workforce and close the Engagement Capacity Gap. The gap is a trend brought about by new workforce dynamics, expanding customer engagement channels, and more consumer interactions – all which must be managed with limited budget and resources.

Engage21 EMEA Online
Verint Online Event
 Sept. 9, 10 a.m. BST

Engage21 EMEA Online is Verint EMEA’s virtual customer and partner event themed, “Better Together in Verint’s Cloud Theme Park.” Join keynote speaker and customer experience thought leader, Steven Van Belleghem, for an energetic and inspirational session titled, “The Offer You Can’t Refuse.”

QATC Virtual Summit for Quality Assurance & Training Professionals
QATC Online Event
 Sept. 20, 12:30 p.m. ET

Join Verint’s Trudy Cannon, director, GTM strategy and MTD Products’ workforce management experts Samantha Thompson and Kassidy Mastney for “Back to the Basics: Keeping the Employee and the Customer at the Center of the Quality Experience.” Attendees will get tips on customer experience roundtables, coaching to reinforce good behavior, and other techniques used to improve the quality score.

Consero CX & Contact Center Virtual Forum
Consero Online event
 Sept. 20, 4 p.m. ET

Join Verint’s Paul Noone, vice president, GTM strategy for Verint Intelligent Interviewing, as he moderates the panel discussion “Leading with Intention: Best Practices in Recruitment, Training, Engagement, and Employee Empowerment.” Learn how to find new sources of talent, consistently keep agents engaged and morale high, and encourage diversity and inclusion in the workforce.

CIO’s Future of Work Summit: The Workspace Revolution
Online event co-sponsored with AWS Marketplace
 Sept. 21-23

Join Verint’s Dave Singer, vice president, GTM strategy, Workforce Engagement, for this on-demand session titled, “How to Close the Engagement Capacity Gap by Engaging Your Workforce.” Learn how digital disruption, changes in customer behavior and in the workforce are creating the Engagement Capacity Gap. See how Verint can uniquely solve for this problem through its vision for the future of work.

About Verint

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2021, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

