checkAd

Riskified and Wayfair Extend Partnership to Further Optimize the Omnichannel Purchase Journey While Reducing Fraud

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

Riskified (NYSE: RSKD), the fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, today announced its partnership renewal with Wayfair, one of the world’s largest destinations for the home. Wayfair plans to deploy Riskified’s risk management solutions and deliver new, dynamic channels that will delight its customers and suppliers.

In 2018, Wayfair partnered with Riskified to automate and scale its approach to payment fraud. Since then, Wayfair has gained a significant return on investment, greatly reducing fraud losses and false declines while minimizing customer friction. Riskified enables a frictionless eCommerce experience through its proprietary machine learning platform that reviews every transaction in order to accurately approve legitimate purchases while protecting the merchant from fraud.

“Our goal when looking for partners is to make high ROI investments that deliver the best possible experience for our customers and suppliers,” said Michael Fleisher, Chief Financial Officer at Wayfair. “Throughout our collaboration, Riskified has enabled safe, fast and seamless payments and we’re excited to see what opportunities we can unlock in the future.”

Extending their partnership will allow Riskified and Wayfair to continue solving complex problems related to online shopping, checkout and payments. Both are dedicated to using next-generation technology to improve the eCommerce journey. Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes through constant innovations, from proprietary search and product visualization to an end-to-end global logistics network. Riskified pioneered the chargeback guarantee model for fraud management and is the only enterprise-focused partner providing it as a core service for the largest and the fastest-growing eCommerce brands in the world.

“We have developed a strong relationship with Wayfair over the last three years and look forward to deepening our collaboration even more,” said Peter Elmgren, Chief Revenue Officer at Riskified. “eCommerce sales accelerated significantly over the last year, and merchants have had to innovate at an unprecedented rate to meet customers’ demands. The strength of our partnership will enable us to provide consumers with convenient ways to shop without compromising their safety or shopping experience – while also helping Wayfair grow their platform.”

Wayfair offers more than 22 million products worldwide across home furnishings, decor, home improvements, housewares and more, connecting more than 16 thousand suppliers and more than 31 million active customers. Riskified has spent the last eight years creating a world class machine learning platform to solve difficult, meaningful problems for merchants. It has reviewed over 1 billion historical transactions from the world’s largest merchants and has over 400 million unique consumers in its network.

About Riskified

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. We have built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, our platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—our customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. We drive higher sales and reduce fraud and other operating costs for our merchants and strive to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to our merchants’ performance prior to onboarding us. Learn more at riskified.com

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service, to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

  • Wayfair - Everything home for every budget.
  • Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.
  • AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.
  • Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.
  • Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $14.8 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, Wayfair employs approximately 16,000 people.

Riskified Ltd. Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Riskified and Wayfair Extend Partnership to Further Optimize the Omnichannel Purchase Journey While Reducing Fraud Riskified (NYSE: RSKD), the fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, today announced its partnership renewal with Wayfair, one of the world’s largest destinations for the home. Wayfair plans to deploy Riskified’s risk management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
LTC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21Riskified Ltd. to Report Q2 Financial Results on Thursday, September 9th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Online-Betrug: Umfrage belegt Diskrepanz zwischen Händlern und Käufern
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Riskified Ltd. gibt Abschluss des Börsengangs und vollständige Ausübung der Option der Emissionsbank zum Erwerb zusätzlicher Aktien bekannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Riskified Ltd. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten