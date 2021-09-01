ExOne and Fraunhofer IFAM Deepen Partnership on Metal Binder, Materials Development

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, and the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Materials (“Fraunhofer IFAM”), one of the most important independent research institutions in Europe, today announced they are deepening their partnership on binder and materials development projects following the success of CleanFuse metal binder.

Parts produced by metal binder jetting before (left) and after (right) sintering. Fraunhofer IFAM (Photo: Business Wire)

Fraunhofer IFAM’s relationship with ExOne on metal binder jetting development spans more than two decades. They have been working together since about 1998, when ExOne, then part of Extrude Hone, launched the world’s first commercial metal binder jetting system, the RTS-300. In recent years, they have jointly refined and optimized CleanFuse, an ExOne binder based on a development by Fraunhofer IFAM. The result is a clean-burning binder for optimal 3D printing of stainless steels and premium metals.

“When we started developing the first binder version on the Innovent, we soon realized we had a major breakthrough. ExOne was immediately very enthusiastic about our development, because of its exceptional green part strength and clean burnout at low curing temperature. Together with ExOne, we refined the binder, which is now CleanFuse,” says Prof. Frank Petzoldt, Deputy Director of Fraunhofer IFAM since 1999.

Following this success, Fraunhofer IFAM and ExOne have decided to intensify their cooperation and are currently working on a CleanFuse version for processing reactive materials such as aluminum and titanium.

“At ExOne, we truly believe in the power of collaboration – of bringing together a diversity of experts and knowledge – to solve complex problems in the best possible way,” said Rick Lucas, ExOne Chief Technology Officer and VP, New Markets. “Fraunhofer IFAM has been a leading collaboration partner for us – helping to improve our understanding of binders, different types of powders, and how they work together through the entire process chain from printing to final sintering to deliver a quality part.”