Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced its Customer Support team earned two Silver 2021 Stevie Awards in the categories of “Customer Service Department of the Year” and “Customer Service Team of the Year.” The awards showcase the Support Team’s ongoing commitment to helping Everbridge customers manage major threats to life safety and continuity of business and IT operations.

Everbridge Wins Two 2021 Stevie Awards Honoring Customer Service Team of the Year (Photo: Business Wire)

With the rising challenges associated with the Future of Work, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and 5G, the Everbridge team plays a significant role in supporting many global enterprises as they manage and mitigate IT and cyber incidents, helping to protect revenue while reducing expenses and ensuring uninterrupted customer experiences. Recently, Everbridge Support also aided hundreds of customers across California and the Pacific Northwest amidst record-breaking wildfires. The Everbridge CEM platform assisted with evacuations, supported state, county, and local governments with their communication of critical information on shelters, road closures, and instructions for residents with special needs, and helped businesses undertake proactive and preventative measures in advance of approaching fires.

The Customer Support team consistently achieved best-in-class client support by decreasing Average Time-To-Resolve cases by 36%, reducing Time-To-Value for customers by over 20%, and achieving 98% CSAT on transactional surveys after each support interaction.

The judges repeatedly focused on the Customer Support team’s support of clients through the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the feedback:

“Congratulations to the team for their great effort, especially during such a big global crisis.”

“The company has a clear service strategy. This strategy has enabled the company to overcome the pandemic.”

“Everbridge has spent a lot of time going from very good to excellent during a very difficult circumstance. I hope they take over the world so that we can have their support in all CS departments.”

“98% CSAT score is amazing, especially held after each support interaction. My congratulations to all the team.”

“I like the people-first approach in particular and how you are tackling it through challenging times.”

“A very different year dealt with extremely well.”

“Great service provided by the team. Keep up the great work!”

“Our Customer Support team helps businesses, governments and healthcare organizations around the world during some of the most difficult and challenging situations,” said Riz Karim, Senior Vice President, Global Services and Support at Everbridge. “Whether responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fast-moving wildfires, supply chain disruption, or cyberattacks, our customers can depend on a world-class support team to help keep their people safe and organizations running. We are proud of the work our team does to deliver the highest levels of customer satisfaction.”