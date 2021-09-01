checkAd

Amazon Announces Career Day 2021—America’s Biggest Recruiting Event, with Over 40,000 Corporate and Tech Jobs Available in the U.S., and Programming to Help Both Current and Future Employees Grow Their Careers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 14:30  |  59   |   |   

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that it is hiring for more than 40,000 corporate and tech roles across 220-plus locations in the U.S., as well as tens of thousands of hourly positions in Amazon’s Operations network, and holding its biggest-ever training and recruiting event to help both current and future employees grow their careers. Career Day will take place on September 15, and anyone can register for free here.

The event is designed to support all job seekers, whether they are looking for a new job or hoping to transition to a different career altogether—at Amazon or another company. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in one of more than 20,000 personalized career-coaching sessions with an Amazon recruiter. The company is also offering thousands of 1-on-1 career-coaching sessions for Amazon employees looking to grow their careers at the company or elsewhere. The event will bring together world-leading experts—including New York Times best-selling authors David Epstein and Carla Harris—to provide candid advice on how job seekers can start, build, or transition their careers.

“We’re working hard every day to be the best place for people to have satisfying and fulfilling long-term careers,” said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. “Amazon continues to grow quickly and relentlessly invent across many areas, and we’re hoping that Career Day gives both job seekers and current Amazon employees the support they need to learn new skills or reimagine their careers at Amazon or elsewhere.”

Amazon has hired over 450,000 people in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic, and is now the largest job creator in the U.S. The company was recently named by LinkedIn as the No. 1 company where Americans want to work and develop their careers. During Career Day last year, Amazon saw the highest one-week number of job applications in the history of the company. The event is open to all, regardless of their level of experience, professional field, or background. Those interested in attending will have the opportunity to receive:

  • Personalized career coaching. A team of over 1,200 Amazon recruiters will conduct 20,000 free, 1-on-1 career-coaching sessions with job seekers across the country in one day. The recruiters will offer advice to those interested in the wide variety of jobs available at the company, including entry-level positions in Amazon’s logistics network, corporate roles at our 18 Tech Hubs, as well as engineering, sustainability, data science, marketing, human resources, and finance roles that support Alexa, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Operations Technology, Prime Video, and many other businesses. Thousands of additional sessions will be offered to Amazon employees to receive career advice and learn about the company-funded upskilling programs available to help them move into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.
  • World-class insights, advice, and learning opportunities. The Career Day main-stage program will include a conversation with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, who will share his own career experience and advice for job seekers. David Epstein, the author of Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World, and Carla Harris, vice chairman of global wealth management and senior client advisor at Morgan Stanley, who was recently named one of the Top 50 Black Executives in Corporate America by Fortune magazine, will provide tips to help people at all stages of their careers.
  • Tactical training. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in coding workshops led by Amazon software development engineers, and attend a “How to Interview at Amazon” breakout session led by two senior recruiters with a combined 25 years of interviewing experience.

Working at Amazon

