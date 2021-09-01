Amazon Announces Career Day 2021—America’s Biggest Recruiting Event, with Over 40,000 Corporate and Tech Jobs Available in the U.S., and Programming to Help Both Current and Future Employees Grow Their Careers

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that it is hiring for more than 40,000 corporate and tech roles across 220-plus locations in the U.S., as well as tens of thousands of hourly positions in Amazon’s Operations network, and holding its biggest-ever training and recruiting event to help both current and future employees grow their careers. Career Day will take place on September 15, and anyone can register for free here.

The event is designed to support all job seekers, whether they are looking for a new job or hoping to transition to a different career altogether—at Amazon or another company. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in one of more than 20,000 personalized career-coaching sessions with an Amazon recruiter. The company is also offering thousands of 1-on-1 career-coaching sessions for Amazon employees looking to grow their careers at the company or elsewhere. The event will bring together world-leading experts—including New York Times best-selling authors David Epstein and Carla Harris—to provide candid advice on how job seekers can start, build, or transition their careers.