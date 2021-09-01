GEX Management CEO Issues Shareholder Letter Strategic Roadmap - Entry into AI Driven Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Data Analytics Market.

As the new CEO of GEX Management, Inc (OTC: GXXM), I am issuing this Shareholder Letter to share the company’s Corporate Vision and our plans to build on the 2021 Strategic Roadmap laid out by the management team earlier this year.

My focus as the incoming CEO has been to expand the capabilities of our Enterprise Technology Consulting practice and, in particular, focus on cutting edge technologies related to the Decentralized Financing (DeFi) industry. According to an April 2021 article in Coin Gekko, the DeFi industry has achieved a market capitalization of close to $128 billion and lies at the core of the crypto-market where lending and trading activities are carried out utilizing blockchain networks that use tokens as proceeds and collateral. A primary goal of GEX as a player in this industry will be to bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized financial markets for major participants. As a rapidly emerging area primed for hyper growth over the next several years, we believe that DeFi has the potential to significantly disrupt the financial services industry. DeFi has started to gain significant traction among both institutional and retail investors who are seeking to achieve alpha returns in their portfolio by exploiting the potential advantages offered within the space of distributed finance. The reluctance of major banks to adopt crypto/ DeFi alternatives is allowing for the massive growth of crypto trading throughout the world, generating the need for alternate payment systems and alternative data sets generated by DeFi technologies.

As an early innovator in this space, GEX is in the process of establishing the infrastructure and resources to run a DeFi focused Data Lab by leveraging the significant foundational frameworks established by our data scientists in the area of decentralized exchanges. In particular, our Data Lab builds and refines alternate data sets using advanced business intelligence models, machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics to develop advanced business insights that delivers us a competitive edge in achieving significant monetization within the multi-billion dollar DeFi industry. To ensure a consistent source of cryptocurrency data and access to cryptocurrency subject matter experts, the Data Lab ensures we have access to raw cryptocurrency data in real time before it is made available to other business intelligence firms. This ensures that our data warehouse servers are updated with cryptocurrency transaction data within minutes of each transaction. Our deep research expertise and strategic investment into this technology has provided us with access to major cryptocurrency influencers around the world and helped us establish significant strategic partnerships with world leading data scientists who have shown particular interest in enhancing our understanding of the DeFi space.