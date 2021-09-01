Evoke Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that Dave Gonyer R.Ph., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt D’Onofrio, Chief Business Officer, will participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place from September 13 – 15, 2021.



Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Format: Corporate Presentation and One-on-One Meetings Date: Monday, September 13, 2021 (presentation) Location: Virtual Time: Available on-demand starting at 7:00 am ET to those attending the conference virtually

Investors participating in the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one call with Evoke management may do so by contacting their H.C. Wainwright representative, or Christine Petraglia of The Ruth Group at cpetraglia@theruthgroup.com.

